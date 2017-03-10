INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Vasek Pospisil is moving on to the second round at the BNP Paribas Open. Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard has made an early exit.

The 26-year-old Pospisil, ranked 129th, came from behind to beat 65th-ranked Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan in three sets on Thursday night.

Pospisil dropped the first set, but went on to take the match 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours 28 minutes.

The Vancouver product had 10 aces compared to just two for his opponent.

Pospisil, who had to go through qualifying just to make the main draw, has his work cut out for him in the second round. He faces world No. 1 Andy Murray of Britain.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., was dropped in three sets by Germany's Annika Beck in the first round.

Beck, ranked 61st, took the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in 2:14:54.

The 53rd-ranked Bouchard was looking to rebound after an opening-round loss in Acapulco last week.

Last year she was defeated in the third round in Indian Wells by Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky.

Earlier in the week, Milos Raonic withdrew from the event as he tries to recover from a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old Raonic made the final of the 2016 Indian Wells tournament, losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.