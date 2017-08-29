Canadians will open and close Wednesday’s US Open action on Arthur Ashe Stadium as Eugenie Bouchard and Denis Shapovalov aim to make their mark at the final major of the season.

- Eugenie Bouchard will face Evgeniya Rodina at 11am et. on TSN1 and TSN4

- Denis Shapovalov will face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at approx. 9pm et. on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4.

Bouchard will open play on Centre Court against Evgeniya Rodina in a first-round matchup.

“I feel like I’m moving well and that’s a big key to my game,” Bouchard told TSN’s Mark Masters. “I’m feeling quick now but I really want to let it all out on the court.”

The 23-year-old is no stranger to the big court as she appeared there twice during the 2014 tournament, defeating Sorana Cirstea and Barbora Strycova.

Bouchard is looking to improve on last year’s tournament where she was eliminated in the opening round by Katerina Siniakova.

Her best results at the US Open were reaching the fourth round in 2014 and 2015.

Closing the show at Arthur Ashe Stadium will be Shapovalov, who will face eighth seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga under the lights on Wednesday night in a second-round battle.

The 18-year-old has already made a winning start to his US Open debut, beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

“I played some really great tennis, just having some fun on the court,” Shapovalov said after the victory. “I’m very motivated and very inspired and taking it match by match.”

In Tsonga, Shapovalov will face the latest in a summer of tough tests, though he is no stranger to overcoming the odds.

He defeated both Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro at the Rogers Cup and had to earn his way into the US Open through qualifying.

The young Canadian is ready for his next test.

“Jo-Wilfried is an incredible player, it’s going to be a very difficult match,” said Shapovalov. “I grew up watching him play, just like with (Del Potro) or Rafa (Nadal) so for me, there’s nothing to lose.”

“I’m expecting a good match and a good fight. I think it’s going to be fun.”