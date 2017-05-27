PARIS – Genie Bouchard will play at the French Open despite sustaining a right ankle injury (Grade 2 sprain) just last week.

"I'm a competitor so I always want to play no matter what, especially if it's a grand slam. It's improving this week so, for me, it was an obvious decision," the 23-year-old told TSN. "I want to not think about it and really get on the court and play my usual game as if I was totally healthy and forget about it. That's what I'll try and do and deal with the consequences after."



Bouchard has put in a request to tournament organizers that her match be played on Tuesday, which is the last day first round matches will be scheduled.

"I have my team with me to take care of it every day," she said. "I do rehab multiple times a day so I think I can pretty much go for it."

After hitting in the morning, Bouchard cancelled her Saturday afternoon practice opting for more rest.

Bouchard, ranked No. 56, sustained the injury while preparing for the event in Nuremberg and was forced to withdraw from the event.

"It was very unfortunate," she said. "I was practising and I was running for a drop shot and the clay was a lot thicker and prevented me from sliding and that's how it turned over. I tried to stay positive since then and will continue to do so."



At full health Bouchard would be the favourite in her opening-round match against No. 72 Risa Ozaki, who she beat last year in their only previous tour-level encounter.

"I do remember she was able to get a lot of balls back, she slowed up the pace and I had a bit of trouble with her in Indian Wells," Bouchard said of her 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory at Indian Wells. "I got to be ready for a really tough match and try to grind it out."

The injury has stalled the momentum Bouchard created during her last tournament. After losing six straight tour-level matches, Bouchard reached the quarter-finals in Madrid posting impressive wins over Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber.

"I was on a better level than I have been all year. I feel like I found my game back a little bit," Bouchard said. "I also felt mentally strong on the court."

Bouchard is 7-4 at the French Open during her career including a run to the semifinals during her breakout 2014 season. She lost in the second round last year.