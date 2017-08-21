FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles says he will announce the team's starting quarterback next Monday.

Veteran Josh McCown is widely expected to be under centre when the Jets open their season on Sept. 10 at Buffalo. Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty are also in the mix. But McCown has been the front-runner for the job since signing a one-year, $6 million deal with New York in March.

Hackenberg, a second-round draft pick, never played in a regular-season game as a rookie. He been given an opportunity this summer to seize the job. But he took a step back with a rocky performance while making his first start at Detroit on Saturday night.

McCown didn't play against the Lions and has taken only nine preseason snaps. He led the Jets to a touchdown during his only possession in the opener against Tennessee.

