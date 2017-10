According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, sources say linebacker NaVorro Bowman is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Oakland Raiders.

The 49ers released Bowman on Oct. 13 after eight seasons with the team registering 808 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

This season the 29-year-old has recorded 38 tackles in five games.