TORONTO – “Prove People Wrong.”

It’s written on the green bracelet Jeremy Bracco wears on his right wrist. It’s a motto the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect has been living by his entire hockey career.

“It’s just something I go by,” said Bracco, a native of Freeport N.Y. “It’s a motto a lot of us New York guys come by. It’s a lot of fun to have that in the back of your mind when you’re playing.”

Bracco scored a goal in Team USA’s 6-1 opening-night victory over Latvia at the world junior hockey championship on Boxing Day. The Leafs second-round pick in 2015 (61st overall) played his first game at the Air Canada Centre.

It wasn’t lost on him that the arena could be his future National Hockey League home.

“You realize the history and what it means to be a Toronto Maple Leaf and the people here,” Bracco said. “It is pretty special for me and hopefully I can be here in years to come. It’s pretty cool to get my first taste of it.”

Bracco is listed at 5-foot-10, making comparisons to a player chosen by Toronto 57 picks earlier inevitable. Mitch Marner, the fourth-overall pick in 2015, is listed at 5-foot-11. He has burst on to the scene in his rookie campaign in the NHL, tallying 26 points in his first 33 games. Bracco has taken notice.

“Everybody is going to have their doubts about you,” Bracco said. “You’ve got to prove you can play compared to a guy who is 6-foot-5 and has to prove he can’t play.”

This is his first trip to the world juniors for the 19-year-old Bracco,. He was cut on Christmas Eve as a 17 year-old. He wasn’t invited to the U.S. camp last year.

“To come out this year and to get one early was real nice,” Bracco said. “To have the coach have confidence in me and put me on the power play it’s a good feeling.”

Team USA coach Bob Motzko said Bracco’s offensive skills make him “deadly” on the man advantage.

“Great energy, great puck mover and he can shoot,” Motzko said. “He's got the brain and the skills. He's been outstanding.”

Currently playing with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers, Bracco started the season with a 26-game point streak. It is the second longest streak in franchise history. In the final game of the streak, he scored the overtime winner against Kingston.

“[After I scored] the boys were yelling ‘streak’ so that was a lot of fun,” said Bracco who is in the fifth in OHL scoring with 17 goals and 34 assists in 27 games.

No matter how gaudy the offensive numbers might be, Bracco knows his size is a factor that some will struggle with. That doesn’t dent his determination to prove people wrong.

“It’s not about motivation. Anybody that wants to be a player can be motivated when you step on the ice,” he said. “It’s what you do when people aren’t around. That’s what separates guys.”