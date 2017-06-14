Atlanta Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia is expected to miss about two months after having surgery to repair ligament damage in his left ring finger.

The Braves announced Wednesday that Garcia had the procedure Monday in Atlanta.

The 32-year-old Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 7. He hurt his hand on a swing. He is hitting .247 with four home runs and 16 RBIs.

Garcia's surgery leaves rookie Rio Ruiz to handle most of the starts at third base.