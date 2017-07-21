LOS ANGELES — Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves finally cooled off the sizzling Los Angeles Dodgers, snapping their 11-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory Thursday night.

The Dodgers had won 31 of their last 35 games but could not overcome another shaky start by Brandon McCarthy (6-4), who was bothered by a blister and could be headed to the disabled list.

Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run homer for the Braves, who jumped out to a 6-1 lead after four innings against McCarthy. Foltynewicz (8-5) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking two.

Rex Brothers, Arodys Vizcaino and Jim Johnson held the Dodgers scoreless over the last 2 2/3 innings.

Johnson closed for his 22nd save, helped by a splendid defensive play from Johan Camargo. With two runners on, the second baseman ranged into the outfield and made a difficult, twisting catch of a popup almost directly over his head for the final out.

Freddie Freeman singled in two runs for Atlanta, and Suzuki hit his eighth homer.

Despite the Dodgers' recent success, McCarthy has failed to pitch to pitch into the fifth in three of his last four starts.

Yasmani Grandal led the Los Angeles offence with a two-run homer in the sixth. It was his 13th home run.

The Dodgers had won 18 of their last 19 at Dodger Stadium.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: 2B Brandon Phillips left in the sixth with right hamstring tightness. Camargo slid over from SS to 2B, and Dansby Swanson entered at SS. ... Freeman was back in the lineup after leaving Thursday's game with an illness. He was still not 100 per cent, and manager Brian Snitker said he was again prepared to remove Freeman if he felt too weak.

Dodgers: RHP Sergio Romo was designated for assignment and the team reinstated LHP Grant Dayton from the disabled list. The 34-year-old Romo was 1-1 with a 6.12 ERA and had appeared in only one game since June 30. Dayton missed 11 games with a stiff neck.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Jaime Garcia (3-7, 4.33 ERA) was scheduled to start Friday, but media reports indicated Atlanta was close to completing a trade that would send him to Minnesota. In a move that could be related, the Braves scratched Aaron Blair from his scheduled start Thursday for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (11-0, 1.56) looks to remain unbeaten this season when he faces his former team. Wood has a 0.87 ERA in his last 10 starts, but gave up six runs (three earned) in his only career start against the Braves.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball