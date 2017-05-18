Phillips expects retaliation: From the Braves perspective, this isn't done

Atlanta Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman will miss approximately 10 weeks with a fractured left wrist, the team announced on Thursday.

The Braves, who placed Freeman on the 10-day disabled list, said his wrist will be placed in a cast for the first four weeks.

The slugging first baseman was plunked by Toronto's Aaron Loup during the fifth inning of an 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

X-rays taken at SunTrust Park were inconclusive, so Freeman was to undergo an MRI and other tests on Thursday.

Freeman is hitting .341 and tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.