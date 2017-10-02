The Atlanta Braves announced on Monday afternoon the resignation of general manager John Coppolella.

His resignation comes amid an investigation into a breach of Major League Baseball rules involving the international player market. Coppolella's dealings in the market are currently under investigation by the MLB.

"Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support," Braves president John Hart said in a statement. "We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete."

Coppolella, 38, was the team's GM for the past two seasons. He was promoted to the position in October 2015 following the dismissal of Frank Wren. Coppolella joined the team's front office in the fall of 2014.

The team says the search for Coppolella's replacement has already begun with Hart serving as acting GM for the time being.