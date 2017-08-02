ATLANTA — Tyler Flowers had a tiebreaking pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday night, ending the Dodgers' nine-game winning streak.

Flowers' first career pinch-hit homer off Pedro Baez (3-2) drove in Johan Camargo, who walked with two outs.

The Braves ended the Dodgers' major league-record streak of 53 consecutive wins when leading at any point of a game. The Dodgers led 1-0 and 3-2.

The last time the Dodgers lost after leading in a game was May 15, when they led 1-0 before losing 8-4 at San Francisco.

Rex Brothers (2-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Atlanta, which snapped a six-game losing streak.

The loss prevented the Dodgers, who have the best record in the majors, from having three winning streaks of at least 10 games in a season for the first time in franchise history. The Dodgers won 10 in a row from June 16-25 and 11 straight from July 4-19.

Arodys Vizcaino, who has taken the closer's role from Jim Johnson, pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Cody Bellinger hit his 30th homer in the second inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Danny Santana's two-run homer in the bottom of the second gave Atlanta the lead.

The Braves wasted a scoring opportunity in the seventh.

Left-hander Luis Avilan walked Freddie Freeman and Kurt Suzuki with two outs. Nick Markakis hit a grounder than was deflected off Avilan to Logan Forsythe at second base. Freeman was easily thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Julio Teheran allowed three runs on four hits in five innings for Atlanta. Brock Stewart allowed two runs in four innings for Los Angeles.

After 1,802 career games at second base — plus six at shortstop — Brandon Phillips made his first start at third base. Phillips made the move one day after rookie second baseman Ozzie Albies was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his debut.

Phillips, 36, worked with Braves bench coach Terry Pendleton as he took grounders at third base before batting practice to prepare for the move.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: C Yasmani Grandal remained in the game after being hit by Suzuki's foul ball on the side of his right knee in the sixth and requiring a visit from a trainer.

Braves: Teheran left the game after five innings with cramping in his right thigh. He appeared to have the cramping in his fourth-inning at-bat. He remained in the game for one more inning even after appearing to have difficulty managing the dugout steps following the at-bat. ... Matt Adams was held out after leaving Tuesday night's game with dizziness after five innings.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (12-1, 2.38) suffered his only loss of the season when he allowed a career-high nine runs, seven earned, to his former Atlanta teammates in a 12-3 loss on July 21.

Braves: Rookie LHP Sean Newcomb (1-5, 4.50) allowed three run in six innings and did not receive a decision in Atlanta's 5-4 loss in 10 innings at Los Angeles on July 23.

___

