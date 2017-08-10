ZURICH — Brazil is back on top of the FIFA rankings , replacing World Cup champion Germany, while Canada moved up five spots after a strong showing at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Brazil hasn't played a game since June, while Germany was last in action a month ago when it beat Chile to collect the Confederations Cup in Russia.

The FIFA rankings are based on results over a four-year period.

Canada moved up from 100th to 95th after making it to the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup last month. The United States climbed nine places to 26th after winning the tournament.

Argentina retained third place, Switzerland rose to fourth — its highest position since the first rankings 24 years go — and Poland moved into an all-time best fifth.