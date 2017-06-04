MILWAUKEE — Zach Davies pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Eric Thames hit his 15th homer and the Milwaukee Brewers averted a three-game series sweep by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 on Sunday.

Davies (6-3) struck out six and allowed a walk in six-plus innings, effectively mixing a curveball, changeup and a fastball that hovered around 90 mph.

He retired 13 in a row from the first until Yasmani Grandal reached on a one-out infield single up the middle in the fifth, the Dodgers' first hit.

Los Angeles didn't get a runner to second until Adrian Gonzalez and Cody Bellinger opened the seventh with singles that chased Davies. Grandal bounced into a double play against Oliver Drake, and Austin Barnes flied out off Hernan Perez.

Corey Knebel struck out the side around a walk for his fifth save.

After scoring 10 runs on 10 hits in a win Saturday, the Dodgers were relatively quiet at the plate on the last day of a seven-game trip.

They fell behind early after Thames hit a hanging curveball from starter Kenta Maeda (4-3) over the wall in right-centre for a 1-0 lead in the first.

Maeda threw 92 pitches in working just four innings against a lineup that likes to work counts and extend at-bats.

The right-hander struck out seven, walked three and allowed two hits and two runs. He has not worked more than five innings since coming off the disabled list on May 25 following a left hamstring injury.

LEADING OFF

Utility man and leadoff hitter Eric Sogard, who started at second with Jonathan Villar getting a day off, had an RBI single in the second. He was hitting .429 with five runs and four RBIs when starting in the leadoff spot in six games entering Sunday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said 3B Justin Turner (right hamstring) could return from the disabled list late next week. The Dodgers begin a six-game road trip to Cleveland and Cincinnati on June 13. ... RHP Brandon McCarthy, who left his start on Thursday against St. Louis early with a blister on his right index finger, was scheduled to throw a bullpen session before the Brewers game on Sunday. McCarthy was confident that he could make his next scheduled start on Tuesday against Washington, Roberts said.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza was sore after leaving his start Saturday after four innings following a collision on defence at first with 6-foot-3, 250-pound first baseman Jesus Aguilar. Manager Craig Counsell said it was too early to say if Garza might miss his next start.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Los Angeles returns home to open a three-game series Monday against NL East-leading Washington, LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (2-5) taking the hill. It's the first meeting this year between two of the top squads in the National League.

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra starts Monday when San Francisco begins a four-game series. Guerra is 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA in two starts since coming off the disabled list for a right calf injury. He got hurt during his opening-day start.

___

