CINCINNATI — Ryan Braun started Milwaukee's six-homer barrage, hitting the first of three off Homer Bailey, and the Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-3 on Thursday night, salvaging the final game of their series.

The NL Central leaders hit six homers for the first time since 2007, when they also did it in Cincinnati. Jonathan Villar connected twice as Milwaukee matched its season high for runs. Jesus Aguilar had a three-run homer among his three hits.

Last-place Cincinnati has lost 15 of its last 19 games overall.

Jimmy Nelson (6-4) gave up three hits in seven innings, including Joey Votto's 22nd and 23rd homers, and matched his season high with 11 strikeouts. The teams combined for 19 homers during the three-game series.

Braun returned at the start of the series after missing a month with a strained left calf. He homered twice in the series, including his solo shot in the first off Bailey (0-2), who has been hit hard in both of his starts since returning from elbow surgery.

Braun's 24th career homer at Great American Ball Park moved him one ahead of Lance Berkman for most by a visiting player. Braun has 39 homers overall against the Reds since his rookie season of 2007, the most by any player against Cincinnati over that span.

The Reds have allowed homers in 22 straight games, four shy of the major league record.

Manny Pina and Villar had solo shots off Bailey, who had elbow spurs removed at the start of spring training. In two outings, he's given up 14 runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Villar connected off Kevin Shackelford for his third career multi-homer game. Aguilar's three-run homer off the rookie made it 10-0 in the fourth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson will be examined when the Brewers return home on Friday, giving them a better idea how long he might be sidelined by a strained left oblique. He hurt his side on a swing Wednesday night.

Reds: SS Zack Cozart got a day of rest in his rehab from a strained right thigh, which has sidelined him since June 19. He's expected to be activated during a weekend series against the Cubs at Great American Ball Park.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Milwaukee starts a six-game homestand with the first of three against Miami. RHP Matt Garza (3-4) is 3-3 career against the Marlins with a 5.11 ERA.

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (6-5) makes his second career start against the Cubs. He gave up seven runs in 2 2/3 innings of a 7-5 loss at Wrigley Field on May 17. The Cubs have won 23 of their last 28 games overall against the Reds.

___

