MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw finished what he started during an eight-run fifth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers' cleanup hitter singled to start the inning and smacked a three-run homer to cap it as the Brewers beat the New York Mets 11-4 on Saturday night.

"I think that's the first time I've ever gotten two hits in the same inning," Shaw said.

Shaw finished with three hits and four RBIs.

"I'm hitting in a good spot in the order. It seems like there are guys on base all the time," Shaw said.

Milwaukee sent 11 batters to the plate in its highest scoring inning of the season. Orlando Arcia had a two-run single and Jesus Aguilar drove in two runs with a double before Shaw connected for his eighth homer, a shot off reliever Hansel Robles, who entering the game had tossed a career-high 14 straight scoreless innings dating to April 13.

"I'd seen everything away all night," Shaw said. "Then he came middle-in. I was able to react, get my hands up and get on it."

Neil Walker homered for New York, which has dropped three in a row. Robert Gsellman (2-3) was charged with six runs, five earned, and nine hits in four-plus innings.

"We are not seeing that good sinker. We are not seeing command of his secondary pitches. There is some concern there," Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Jonathan Villar added two hits and two RBIs for the Brewers, who have won five of six.

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (4-2) got the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits in five innings.

"I got bailed out," Davies said.

Gsellman was pulled after the first four batters reached in the fifth. Robles then came in and was charged with four runs and four hits while recording three outs.

CHANGING FIELDS

Jose Reyes, who didn't start for a second consecutive game, had never played in the outfield during his 15-year major league career. That all changed in the sixth inning when he entered the game in centre field. Reyes played one inning there before moving to shortstop after Asdrubal Cabrera re-aggravated a left thumb injury.

"I wanted to get him out there," Collins said, adding that Reyes would have played the remainder of the game in centre had he not been forced to remove Cabrera.

"We talked about it in the spring. We planned on playing (Reyes) out there," Collins said. "When David (Wright) went down that put that kibosh on it."

FAMILIA UPDATE

Mets closer Jeurys Familia had a successful procedure Friday to repair a blocked artery near his right armpit. The team said Saturday in a statement that the right-hander can resume throwing in six weeks and should pitch again this year.

Collins had feared Familia was dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, which ended the season of Mets right-hander Matt Harvey last year. Thoracic outlet syndrome involves the compression of blood vessels and nerves that extend from the neck to the shoulder, and the condition often causes numbness and pain in the shoulder and arm.

"I was concerned that any time those blood clots get in certain places, they can cut off the blood supply and then, all of a sudden, the muscles don't fire like they once did," Collins said. "This is not the case here."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Cabrera isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday due to the thumb issue. "We will probably give him a day off tomorrow. Let him get some treatment on it," Collins said. ... Pitchers Steven Matz (left elbow inflammation) and Seth Lugo (right elbow inflammation) each threw 30 pitches over two innings in an extended spring training game in Florida. ... 1B Lucas Duda remained in the game after being hit on the left knee by a Davies pitch in the third inning.

Brewers: Reliever Corey Knebel, who threw 41 pitches in 1 1/3 innings on Thursday against Boston, remained unavailable to pitch.

UP NEXT

Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.80 ERA) recorded 11 strikeouts in his last outing against San Francisco on Monday. His 60 strikeouts rank second in the National League. He's 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers.

Brewers: Wily Peralta (4-2, 5.30 ERA) gets the ball Sunday.

