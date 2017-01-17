The 2017 Tim Hortons Brier takes place in St. John's, NL from March 4-12. But, before the Canadian championship gets underway we have to figure out the participants. Check out what you need to know for the provincial and territorial playdowns across the country.

British Columbia

Feb 8-12 from Abbotsford Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Jim Cotter

Jim Cotter will look to defend his BC title for a third consecutive year, this time with John Morris in the fold. Morris, who skips the team but throws third stones, last played with Cotter during the 2013-14 season and rejoined the squad this year after playing with Pat Simmons in Alberta. Team Morris is sixth on the CTRS this season with one event win under their belts. They’ll be the team to beat in Abbotsford, but the likes of Team Dean Joanisse (31st on CTRS and winner of the King Cash Spiel), Tyler Tardi (56th on CTRS) and Sean Geall (60th on CTRS) will have something to say.

Alberta

Feb 8-12 from Rotary Spirit Centre – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Kevin Koe

There will be some new faces coming out of Alberta this year. With Kevin Koe representing Team Canada at the Brier and the Pat Simmons rink breaking up, the field at provincials will be a little more open. Young skip Brendan Bottcher, 25, and his Edmonton rink of third Simmons, second Bradley Thiessen and Karrick Martin will be the highest ranked team on the CTRS (ninth) at playdowns and might have the slight advantage. They haven’t won an event this season, but have made three semifinals. However, Team Charley Thomas is right behind them, with Thomas getting some great experience at the Canada Cup when he spared for an injured Brad Gushue. Ted Appelman and Mick Lizmore also qualified early for the Alberta provincials and could find themselves in a championship game if they can catch a break or two.

Saskatchewan

Feb 1-5 from Tisdale Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Steve Laycock

Steve Laycock and his Saskatoon squad have been one of the most underrated rinks over the past few seasons. They hold a solid fifth place position on the CTRS this season and won the Direct Horizontal Drilling Fall Classic in October. Team Laycock will be the favourites to claim their fourth straight Saskatchewan title. Bruce Korte (18th on CTRS), Shaun Meachem (20th on CTRS), Kody Hartung (23rd on CTRS) and Carl deConinck Smith (25th on CTRS) are just some of the names vying to take his crown in this Prairie province.

Manitoba

Feb 8-12 from PCU Centre – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Mike McEwen

Manitoba will be the most contested province in Canada this year. Canada Cup winner Team Reid Carruthers sit second on the CTRS and third on the World Curling Tour money list. This foursome might be the favourites in Manitoba for the first time. Mike McEwen’s Winnipeg rink is usually the team to look out for, and are fully capable of defending their title from last year, but Carruthers’ crew has been a well-oiled machine in 2016-17. A final between the two rinks is likely. However, the talented field doesn’t stop at McEwen and Carruthers. Matt Dunstone, a two-time Canadian junior champ, and Braden Calvert, a world junior champ, will be there as well and are capable of doing some real damage. Dunstone even made it to last year’s Manitoba final when he was still a junior curler. Team Dunstone sit 13th on the CTRS with a pair of victories while Calvert’s rink also having a win in their back pocket. Other rinks that could be in the mix with a solid week include Jason Gunnlaugson (12th on CTRS), William Lyburn (17th on CTRS), Dennis Bohn (19th on CTRS) and David Bohn (26th on CTRS). If you can only follow one provincial playdown this year, Manitoba has to be your choice.

Ontario

Jan 29-Feb 5 from Cobourg Community Centre – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Glenn Howard

Glenn Howard will be going for his 17th provincial title at the Cobourg Community Centre. The 54-year-old legendary skip picked up No. 16 of his career last year with an epic win over John Epping in the Ontario final. The win was made that much more special with his son, Scott, throwing lead stones. Now Howard and company are back for another go around. Team Howard have made only one final this season and might find it tough to make it here with Epping’s crew seemingly primed to appear in their first Brier. Team Epping is fourth on the CTRS thanks to victories in Gatineau and Cookstown earlier this season. Other notable names include Greg Balsdon (11th on CTRS) and Mark Bice (16th on CTRS). The Tankard will be competitive once again in 2017.

Northern Ontario

Feb 8-12 from Fort William Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Brad Jacobs

Team Brad Jacobs will be the undisputed favourites in Northern Ontario. The foursome has won the playdowns six of the last seven years, missing 2014 due to the Sochi Olympics. The gold medalists and 2013 national champions will be hard to top in Thunder Bay. Team Jacobs sit third on the CTRS and won The National on the Grand Slam circuit in front of their hometown fans in Sault Ste. Marie. They lost to Kevin Koe in the final of the Canadian championship last season.

Quebec

Jan 7-15 from Etchemin Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Jean-Michel Menard

2017 Champion: Jean-Michel Menard

Jean-Michel Menard will play in his 11th career Canadian championship after winning Quebec for a fifth consecutive season.

Team Jean-Michel Ménard and @TeamBelisle have won the Quebec Playdowns and will represent the province at the #Brier and #Scotties. pic.twitter.com/2Gdvn9hdne — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) January 16, 2017

New Brunswick

Feb 8-12 from TSA – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Mike Kennedy

Team Mike Kennedy is the highest New Brunswick ranked team on the CTRS (82nd) and they will look to defend their 2016 provincial title in Saint John. Jeremy Mallais, Jason Roach and Terry Odishaw will also compete with another four teams slated to qualify at the end of January.

Nova Scotia

Jan 23-29 from Mayflower Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Jamie Murphy

Jamie Murphy will look to defend his Nova Scotia championship from last season and appear in the Brier for the fourth time of his career. Team Murphy sit 30th on the CTRS and won the Dave Jones Mayflower Cashspiel in November. Murphy is the defending champ, but Stuart Thompson is having the best season. Team Thompson is 21st on the CTRS and has won a pair of events. Chad Stevens, Paul Dexter and Kendal Thompson could find success at the Mayflower Curling Club with a good week of curling as well.

Prince Edward Island

Jan 18-24 from Silver Fox Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Adam Casey

Two-time provincial champ Adam Casey will not play in PEI’s playdowns this year as he moved to Saskatchewan in the off-season. Third David Mathers also left to play with Glenn Howard in Ontario, so it will be up to Anson Carmody and Robbie Doherty, now skipped by Eddie MacKenzie, to get the rink back to the Canadian championship. Jamie Newson is the only team from this Maritime province ranked on the CTRS at 224th. The winner of the eight-rink field will have to win the pre-qualifier in order to get to the main draw at the Brier as Casey’s crew was relegated last year. It’s anybody game in Prince Edward Island.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Jan 24-29 from Bally Haly Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Brad Gushue

This season is arguably the most important of Brad Gushue’s career. The 36-year-old St. John’s skipper will look to capture his first Brier in March, and to make it that much sweeter, the event will be played in his hometown. If that dream is going to become a reality, Gushue will need to win the provincial playdown. Gushue has missed a good portion of the season due to an injury, but hasn’t appeared to miss a beat, winning the Grand Slams’ Canadian Open in January shortly after his return. Gushue’s rink is ranked first on the CTRS and second on the WCT money list. Out of all the playdowns across Canada, Team Gushue has to be considered the closest thing to a lock. But as we saw with Team Rachel Homan and the Ontario Scotties last year, anything is possible.

Yukon

Jan 12-15 from Whitehorse Curling Club

2016 Champion: Bob Smallwood

2017 Champion: Jon Solberg

Jon Solberg, the former vice to two-time Yukon champion Bob Smallwood, will represent the territory at this year's Brier. Yukon will have to win the pre-qualifier in order to compete in the main draw during the week.

Northwest Territories

2016 Champion: Jamie Koe

Jamie Koe is looking to appear in the Canadian championship for the eighth consecutive year. Koe has become a staple at the Brier and his clash against his brother Kevin is always something to look forward to. Team Koe are placed 59th on the CTRS with a pair of quarter-final finishes on the World Curling Tour this season.

Nunavut

2016 Champion: Wade Kingdon

Nunavut will send a team to the Brier for a second straight year. Team Wade Kingdon failed to win a game in last year’s pre-qualifier.