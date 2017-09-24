BRIGHTON, England — Newcastle still can't draw in the Premier League.

The Magpies lost 1-0 at Brighton on Sunday to take their record to three wins and three defeats so far this season.

Israel forward Tomer Hemed denied Newcastle the chance to move fourth, scoring his second Premier League goal in manager Chris Hughton's first win over former club Newcastle at the seventh attempt. Hemed finished smartly from Dale Stephens' tee-up.

Brighton moved 13th with its second win of the season after the clash between the league newcomers.

Rafael Benitez's men arrived boasting three straight league wins, but paid the price for Joselu's glaring first-half miss in drawing a blank in front of goal.

Hamed struck in the 51st minute, hooking the ball into the net after Pascal Gross' free kick was headed down into the six-yard (meter) box by Stephens.

"I think in the last few games we've been playing well and today also and I think this win can give us a push for the next games and I think we deserve it," Hemed told British broadcaster Sky Sports. "First of all we need to win at home, of course. Away from home is difficult to get points. So first of all we need to get as much as we can from the Amex. Also, we're playing well and we will get enough points (to stay up) this season, I think."

Newcastle manager Benitez said Hemed's goal should not have stood.

"The goal, for me, was a foul, it's a blocking in movement," Benitez said. "He's pushing and blocking in movement. And it's so clear, but you cannot change the decision. I feel like we did enough to get a point at least. They had some chances, we had some chances. We had a lot of control and chances at the end. I think we deserved more."