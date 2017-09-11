Miller: It is possible for me to get 30 sacks

DENVER — The Denver Broncos beefed up their depleted defensive line before kickoff Monday by signing rookie nose tackle Tyrique "Pot Roast Jr." Jarrett to their active roster and waiving Kyle Peko.

Jarrett, generously listed as packing 335 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame, had four tackles in the preseason after being signed as a college free agent in May from the University of Pittsburgh.

His arrival this spring was met by as much excitement from teammates as the additions of veterans Domata Peko and Zach Kerr in free agency.

Inside linebackers Brandon Marshall and Todd Davis raved about the rookie they said was more like 350 pounds and who was quickly nicknamed "Pot Roast Jr."

