Broncos rule out Sanders for Sunday with ankle sprain

The Denver Broncos announced wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a high ankle sprain.

Sanders was injured and carted off the field late in the Broncos’ loss to the New York Giants Sunday.

Denver spends the next three weeks on the road and have already had their bye week, which may lead to Sanders missing multiple games in a row.

In five games so far this season, Sanders has 266 yards and two touchdowns.