ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed six-year veteran cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris and waived cornerback Taurean Nixon 24 hours after his pick-6 of Paxton Lynch at the team's mandatory minicamp.

Lewis-Harris spent four full seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before splitting last season between the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph was Lewis-Harris' position coach in Cincinnati.

