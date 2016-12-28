ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — DeMarcus Ware needs season-ending back surgery that could spell the end of his NFL career.

The Denver Broncos placed Ware on injured reserve Wednesday along with cornerback Kayvon Webster, who sustained a concussion last weekend at Kansas City.

The Broncos (8-7) elevated nose tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Taurean Nixon from the practice squad to take their places on the roster for the season finale against the Raiders (12-3).

Ware took a big pay cut to return to the Broncos after winning his first Super Bowl ring, but he missed almost all of the off-season with back troubles. He broke his left forearm Sept. 18.

The 12-year veteran had four sacks in 10 games, giving him 138 1/2 for his career, sixth best all-time.

