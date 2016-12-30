Brouillette scores OT winner as IceCaps down Comets

UTICA, N.Y. — Julien Brouillette scored 2:49 into overtime to lift the St. John's IceCaps to a 2-1 victory over the Utica Comets on Friday in American Hockey League action.

David Broll also scored for the IceCaps (17-12-3), who have picked up points in six straight games (4-0-2).

Wacey Hamilton had the lone goal for Utica (10-14-6).

Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots for the win. Richard Bachman made 25 saves in the losing effort.