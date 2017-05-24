BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have hired former Indianapolis general manager Ryan Grigson as a senior personnel executive.

Grigson was with Indianapolis from 2012-16, and helped the Colts win two AFC South titles and make the playoffs three times. He was named the NFL's top executive in 2012 by Sporting News.

Colts owner Jim Irsay fired him in January.

With the Browns, Grigson will report to Andrew Berry, the team's vice-president of player personnel. Berry worked with Grigson in Indianapolis.

"Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group," said Sashi Brown, Cleveland's vice-president of football operations. "He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff."

Before joining the Colts, Grigson spent eight years with Philadelphia, starting as a regional scout and finishing as the club's director of player personnel. He also worked for the St. Louis Rams and in the Canadian and Arena football leagues.

"We are excited to add Ryan to our personnel department," Berry said. "Having worked with him for four years with the Colts, I know Ryan is an individual with a palpable passion for scouting, a tireless work ethic and an insatiable competitive drive. His experiences as an NFL player and executive will prove valuable to the mission of our group, while his team-orientation and personal integrity will continue to strengthen our department's culture."

