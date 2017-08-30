The Cleveland Browns were reported to be looking to trade Joe Haden on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the team released the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team failed to find a trade partner to take the 28-year-old and had already decided free agent-signee Jason McCourty and Briean Boddy-Calhoun would start this season, leaving Haden as the odd man out. Boddy-Calhoun appeared in 14 games with the Browns last season, posting three interceptions.

"We want to thank Joe for all he has done for this organization both on and off the field,” Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said in the team's release. “He has been a great teammate and a true asset to the Cleveland community. These are very difficult decisions, we have the utmost respect for Joe and in my eyes, he will always be a Cleveland Brown.”

Haden, who made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014, started 13 games last season, posting 48 tackles and three interceptions. Drew Rosenhaus, Haden's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter the cornerback will sign with a new team by Thursday aftenoon.

Joe Haden's agent Drew Rosenhaus on his client: "Tons of interest in him. He will have a new deal with another team by tomorrow afternoon." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Tuesday the Browns were motivated to move Haden's contract, which had three years remaining on it. He was set to make $11.1 million this season and in 2018, and is owed $10.4 million in 2019.

“Joe gave everything he had for the Cleveland Browns and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” Browns head coach Hue Jackson said in a statement. “He was a leader on and off the field. I wish him all the best as he continues his career.”

Selected seventh overall in the 2010 draft, Haden owns 19 interceptions over 90 career games with the Browns.