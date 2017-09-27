Browns' Garrett could return to practice this week

CLEVELAND — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett could practice this week, and there's an outside chance he'll make his debut Sunday against Cincinnati.

Garrett has missed Cleveland's first three games with a right high ankle sprain suffered in the days before the season opener.

The top overall pick in this year's NFL draft remained on a stationary bike Wednesday while his teammates began preparing to play the also-winless Bengals.

However, coach Hue Jackson said Garrett is "close" to making his return and may practice in the next few days. Jackson also said it's possible Garrett could play this week.

Injuries such as Garrett's typically require four to six weeks of recovery time.

The Browns (0-3) have missed Garrett's pass-rushing skills in their losses to Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

Cleveland rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said he "can't wait" for Garrett to play and called the former Texas &M standout "a freak of an athlete."

