1h ago
Browns' Garrett has lateral foot sprain, will be ready for camp
TSN.ca Staff
First overall draft pick Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with lateral foot sprain, the Cleveland Browns announced Saturday. Garrett is expected to be ready for training camp.
Garrett injured his foot last week during practice at minicamp, rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler.
The Browns drafted Garrett first overall this spring after a stellar three-year career at Texas A&M. Garrett finished with 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss in his junior season before declaring for the NFL Draft.