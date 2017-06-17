Browns' Garrett has lateral foot sprain, will be ready for camp

First overall draft pick Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with lateral foot sprain, the Cleveland Browns announced Saturday. Garrett is expected to be ready for training camp.

Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain. He is expected to be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/CztLnHldkm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 17, 2017

Garrett injured his foot last week during practice at minicamp, rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler.

The Browns drafted Garrett first overall this spring after a stellar three-year career at Texas A&M. Garrett finished with 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss in his junior season before declaring for the NFL Draft.