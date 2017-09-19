CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has been placed on injured reserve after having surgery on his broken right hand.

Coleman broke his hand for the second time in a year on Sunday in a loss at Baltimore. The injury came almost exactly a year to the day from when he broke his hand during practice as a rookie.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 draft can return to practice in six weeks and would be eligible to play in a game after eight weeks. The NFL allows teams to designate two players to return from IR. That designation doesn't have to be made until that player can practice.

The Browns also added receiver Jordan Leslie and defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes to the practice squad.

After missing six games last season, Coleman was determined to become a game-changing playmaker for the Browns, who are 1-17 over the past two seasons.

___

