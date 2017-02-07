The Boston Bruins have fired head coach Claude Julien.

Julien was hired as the 27th coach in team history in 2007 and was in his tenth season behind the bench for the Bruins.

Assistant coach Bruce Cassidy will take over on an interim basis.

The 56-year-old led the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup Championship since 1972 when they captured the league crown in seven games over the Vancouver Canucks in 2011.

They made an unsuccessful return to the Final in 2013, falling in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Julien won the Jack Adams Trophy as the league’s best coach in 2008-09 when the Bruins posted a 53-19-10 record and in 2013-14, he helped them win the Presidents’ Trophy as the best regular season team with 117 points.

While Julien’s tenure was highlighted by multiple playoff runs and a championship, the Bruins have missed the playoffs in the last two seasons, the only times they’ve done that since he succeeded Dave Lewis behind the bench.

Prior to coaching the Bruins, Julien spent one season in charge of the New Jersey Devils and three years behind the bench of the Montreal Canadiens.

Julien also won a bronze medal as the head coach of Team Canada at the 2000 World Junior Championship.