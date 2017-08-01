The Boston Bruins are struggling to make progress on a new contract with restricted free-agent David Pastrnak.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told the Boston Herald on Monday the two sides are in a holding pattern in negotiations.

“We’re at the same point as when (the press) asked me the last time,” Sweeney said. “We’re in a holding pattern. I have not made as much progress as I would like. But we have plenty of time and opportunity to continue to talk and we will find a landing spot.”

In 75 games last season, the 21-year-old Pastrnak exploded for 34 goals and 36 assists. He trailed only Brad Marchand (39) for the team-lead in goals. He added two goals and two assists in six playoff games, while averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per contest.

Pastrnak is the lone remaining restricted free-agent on the Bruins, who currently have $10.15 million in cap space remaining for the 2017-18 season, according to CapFriendly.

Pastrnak was taken at No. 25 overall in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins, making his debut later that season. He was one of two players from the 2014 draft to play in 40 or more games in the same season, appearing a total of 46 games. The other was No. 1 overall pick Aaron Ekblad.

A native of Havirov in the Czech Republic, Pastrnak is coming off a three-year, $2.775 million entry-level deal.

He has 59 goals and 64 assists in 172 career regular season games. He ranked tied for 10th in goals and tied for 18th in points in the NHL last season.