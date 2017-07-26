Ryan Spooner reached a one-year contract with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday to avoid arbitration.

He will earn $2.825 million next season, above the $2 million arbitration ask from the Bruins and below the $3.85 million he requested.

Spooner scored 11 goals and added 28 assists in 78 games last season. The 25-year-old has been rumoured to be on the trading block throughout the off-season after falling out of the lineup during the Bruins first round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators. He had two assists in four games during the series and twice served as a healthy scratch.

Spooner posted a career-high 13 goals and 49 points in 2015-16, his first full season with the Bruins. A second-round pick in 2010, Spooner owned eight goals and 29 points in 56 games over the three seasons prior to that.

Spooner is coming off of a two-year, $1.9 million contract signed with the Bruins in 2015.