MELBOURNE, Australia — Bob and Mike Bryan earned a shot at a seventh Australian Open doubles title after a rain-interrupted 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 semifinal win Friday over Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Mike Bryan dropped serve in the first game but the brothers were quickly back on track in what became a tight set decided in a tiebreaker.

The Bryans' variety of shots came to the fore on the critical points as they reeled off the first six points in the tiebreaker.

After a 25-minute rain delay to start the second set, the match resumed under the closed roof on Rod Laver Arena.

At 2-2, Garcia-Lopez found himself under attack on serve and he double-faulted to hand the Bryans the vital service break.

He dropped serve again in the ninth game when Carreno Busta sent a reflex volley over the baseline to give the Bryans the straight sets warmup for another Australian final.