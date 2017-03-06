The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a new five-year deal with defensive end William Gholston, the team announced Monday.

According to a report from ESPN, Gholston’s deal will be worth $27.5 million and could increase to $36.5 million based on playing incentives over the five seasons. ESPN also reports the deal includes $13.5 million in guaranteed money.

The 25-year-old Gholston, who was slated for free agency later this week, finished with 49 tackles and three sacks for the Bucs this season. For his career, the 2013 fourth-rounder has 187 tackles and 10 sacks in four years, all with Tampa Bay.