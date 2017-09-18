MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed Jason Terry after the veteran guard shot 42.7 per cent from 3-point range last season.

The Bucks announced the contract Monday night. There was no word on the length or value of the deal.

The 40-year-old Terry is beginning his 19th season in the NBA. He appeared in 74 games with the Bucks last year and averaged 4.1 points in 18.4 minutes per game. He also made 73 3-pointers in 171 attempts from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-2 Terry, who was selected by Atlanta with the 10th overall pick in the 1999 draft, has career averages of 13.8 points and 3.9 assists in 1,359 games.