The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shutting down quarterback Jameis Winston for several weeks to give his ailing shoulder time to heal.

Winston aggravated his shoulder injury during the team's 30-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday and missed the second half.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who took over for Winston this weekend, will start in his place while he's shut down.

Through eight games this season, the 2015 first overall pick has thrown for 1,920 yards and 10 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Fitzpatrick was 8-15 for 68 yards and a touchdown in relief Sunday.