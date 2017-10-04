Some people might love football on Thursday nights, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward is not among them.

"I despise Thursday night games," Ward told the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman. "They talk about how they want to keep us healthy, and all these rules to protect the quarterback and protect the receivers, but overall, this is probably the worst thing for a 53-player roster that you can have. In terms of keeping everyone on the field safe, this is probably the worst thing you can do, making us play back-to-back on a Thursday night after a Sunday game."

Thursday night games were scheduled regularly as of the 2012 season. To make it equitable, all 32 teams will play at least once on Thursday nights.

Still, Ward says that does little to disquiet the players' distaste for the games.

"All players feel that way," Ward said. "I bet you there's not one player in this whole NFL, or coach, that wants to play Thursday. Not one. For the league to do that, they really don't care about our health."

For Ward, the short weeks are too taxing physically.

"I don't even feel right until Thursday or Friday, I'm starting to feel normal," he said. "You're telling me you're taking away from my ability to recover and be healthy for a normal week and you're taking three days away from it. It comes quicker than the regular Sunday, and mentally you don't have as many days to prepare. So it's a double negative. Triple negative because it's not doing that well rating-wise. I guess now it has picked up, but before it was doing terrible. You're making extra money as a league for that day, but it's detrimental to the players' health."

Ward's Bucs (2-1) host the New England Patriots (2-2) on Thursday night.