After a week of uncertainty, Jameis Winston will start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Winston injured his shoulder in the Buccaneers' 38-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week and was replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 23-year-old did not attempt a pass in the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday and attempted just one in Thursday session. However, Winston was a normal participant on Friday and head coach Dirk Koetter said he would make the start in Buffalo.

Fitzpatrick completed 22 of 32 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in relief against the Cardinals.

Winston has completed 60.4 per cent of his passes this season for 1,259 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions - good for a passer rating of 91.