Gianluigi Buffon is calling time on his legendary career.

The Juventus and Italy great announced on Wednesday that he will retire following the World Cup in June unless the Bianconeri wins the Champions League, in which case he would stick around for the FIFA Club World Cup in December. Juventus has been Champions League runners-up twice in the last three seasons. It's the only major award that has eluded the 39-year-old goalkeeper.

"This is my last season and I'm pretty sure of the choices I make," Buffon told Sky Italia. "One or two more years wouldn't add or take away from what I've already achieved."

A native of Carra in Tuscany, Buffon came up in the youth ranks of Parma and made 168 appearances for the senior side between 1995 and 2001, winning the Coppa Italia in 1998, before joining Juve in July of 2001 in a deal worth £23 million.

Now in his 17th campaign with the Old Lady, Buffon has made 495 appearances and won a host of accolades with the club. Buffon has won nine Serie A titles (a 10th was vacated due to Juve's participation in the Calciopoli scandal), a Serie B title and three Coppa Italias.

Individually, Buffon has been the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year on 10 occasions.

Internationally, Buffon has been capped 173 times by the Azzurri and was a key component of their 2006 World Cup-winning side.

On Monday, Buffon was named the Best FIFA Goalkeeper during the second annual FIFA Best Awards.

Juventus, currently third in Serie A and four points adrift of leaders Inter, is in action on Wednesday when they host newly promoted SPAL.