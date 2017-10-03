The 19-year-old was an undrafted free agent invitee to Detroit’s development camp this summer and spent time in Red Wings training camp before being returned to the OHL’s Bulldogs.

Fulcher, a native of Brigden Ontario, played in 43 games with the Bulldogs last season compiling a 19-17-3 record with a 3.21 goals against average, .891 save percentage and two shutouts.

In four games with Hamilton this season, Fulcher has gone 2-1-1 with a 1.92 GAA, and .935 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3 192 pound goaltender becomes just the second player signed to an entry-level deal while with the Hamilton Bulldogs after Matt Luff was signed by the LA Kings ahead of last season.

Fulcher’s teammate defenceman Reilly Webb was a sixth round pick (164th overall) of the Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Next action for the Bulldogs is Saturday when they host the IceDogs looking to even the score after Niagara took the season opener last weekend. Puck drop is 7pm at First Ontario Centre.