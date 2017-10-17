1h ago
Bulls' Mirotic hurt after altercation with teammate Portis
TSN.ca Staff
Chicago Bulls forwards Mikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis were involved in a physical altercation at Tuesday's practice that ended in Mirotic having to go to the hospital.
The team announced that Mirotic suffered a concussion and maxillary fractures and will be out indefinitely. Surgery will likely be required.
The Bulls are investigating the incident and will evaluate in regards to disciplinary action.
Chicago starts the season on the road on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors.
20-year-old first round pick Lauri Markkanen could get the start in place of Mirotic to start the season.
Mirotic averaged 10.6 points per game and 5.5. rebounds per game in 2016-17 with the Bulls.
The 26-year-old power forward has spent his entire three-year career with the Bulls.
Portis was drafted in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2015 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old averaged 6.8 PPG last season.