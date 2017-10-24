Washington Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured left thumb. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during the third period of Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers.

The Caps placed Burakovsky on injured reserve earlier in the day with what they initially called an upper-body injury.

Washington recalled Chandler Stephenson from the AHL's Hershey Bears to take his place on the 23-man roster.

In nine games so far this season, Burakovsky has one goal and three assists.