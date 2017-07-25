Sean Burke will serve as Team Canada's general manager for the 2018 Winter Olympics, while Willie Desjardins will lead the team as head coach.

Hockey Canada introduced Burke and Desjardins at press conference in Calgary on Tuesday and announced Martin Brodeur will serve as a part of the management team.

Burke is the assistant general manager for Team Canada at the World Hockey Championship and was GM for last year's Spengler Cup. Burke is the Montreal Canadiens' western region professional scout.

Desjardins was fired by the Vancouver Canucks in April after three seasons with the team. Prior to joining the Canucks, he spent two seasons as the head coach of the Texas Stars. He won the Calder Cup with the Stars in 2013.

Dave King, Scott Walker and Craig Woodcroft will join Desjardins on the coaching staff.

Canada has won two straight gold medals at the Olympic tournament.

Hockey Canada says the team will play at least seven international tournaments in 2017-18, starting with two Russian events — the Sochi Hockey Open Aug. 6-9 and the Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov in St. Petersburg, Aug. 14-17.