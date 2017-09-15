Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Friday marks a long-awaited rite of passage for every hockey season: the official start of on-ice practices at NHL training camps.

No more bike riding, endurance testing or talking about how you’re definitely in the best shape of your life. It’s time to put on your gear and play, from now until mid-June if your team is so worthy.

With that, here are the biggest questions facing each of Canada’s teams to open camp:

MONTREAL: Will Jonathan Drouin prove he’s a No. 1 centre?

It’s a question Drouin has endured so many times since that June 15 trade from Tampa Bay.

“I feel like [Alex] Galchenyuk,” Drouin said last week, referring to his teammate, whom general manager Marc Bergevin said this week will not be getting another crack at centre any time soon.

Drouin, 22, has exclusively played right wing as a pro, but he was previously a centre ­– the last time four years ago with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads. Drouin said he spent his summer gearing up for the shot at centre the Habs promised would come in training camp.

“I’ve watched video of [Patrice] Bergeron, [Ryan] O’Reilly, all those guys that win key draws and a lot of draws in the league,” Drouin said. “Centre is definitely a little bit harder. Some guys are specialists; faceoffs are their job – that’s what they get paid for. Taking draws, you’ve got to know who you’re playing against, you’ve got to study. It’s definitely different than being a winger and just standing there.”

For the Canadiens, it won’t just be about Drouin’s ability on draws, but also his overall attention to detail defensively. That defensive awareness and responsibility is what held Galchenyuk back in the eyes of Bergevin and head coach Claude Julien.

If Drouin can successfully make the switch, the payoff for the Habs would be huge, with Philip Danault and Tomas Plekanec more properly positioned further down the middle of the depth chart. Drouin centered Max Pacioretty and Ales Hemsky on Friday to start camp.

Drouin said it “doesn’t really matter where I’m slotted,” whether it’s centre or right wing, but his preference is centre.

“I like it,” Drouin said. “You definitely see the ice way more, way better [at centre]. If you’re a winger, you only have a couple options [to pass] - the centre, but not likely the far winger. If you’re a centre, you’re always moving, always in motion. For a guy that plays a fast game, high-tempo, I like that.”

OTTAWA: How long will Erik Karlsson be out? Can Bobby Ryan pick up where he left off in the playoffs?

There really is only one question in Ottawa, with No. 65 being the engine that makes the Sens go. Karlsson, 27, underwent surgery in June to repair torn tendons in his left foot. He pushed the Senators to double overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final with fractures in his foot.

There is no timetable for Karlsson to return; he was originally given a four-month timetable, but a return for opening night against Washington seems unlikely.

“It’s going to be a while,” Karlsson said when asked about his return last week at the NHL’s player media tour.

He hasn’t started skating, but if he is back on the ice for part of training camp it would be a good indication his rehabilitation is moving in the right direction. Karlsson missing even a month would put a big dent in Ottawa’s season in a ridiculously tight Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

While no one will be able to temporarily replace a four-time Norris Trophy finalist and his 71 points from a season ago, all eyes will be on prospect Thomas Chabot to see whether he can make the jump to the NHL.

Chabot, 20, had a strong showing for the Senators at last week’s rookie tournament. He was the rock who carried Team Canada to a silver medal last January at the World Junior Championship, and was named most valuable player for the tournament. He tied for the team lead with 10 points in seven games.

The tenacious Chabot, who also helped the Saint John Sea Dogs to the Memorial Cup last May, will have to jump over players like Chris Wideman and Fredrik Claesson – and need to play meaningful minutes to stick around beyond Karlsson’s return.

Up front, the Senators will be curious to see how Ryan responds after a tremendous playoff run. Ryan, 30, netted 15 points in 19 postseason contests – including three game-winning goals – after collecting just 25 in 62 regular-season games last season.

TORONTO: Who will be left standing among the glut of forwards? Which centre will Patrick Marleau end up with?

No matter which way you slice it, the Toronto Maple Leafs have an overload of wingers. It breaks down to 12 players fighting for eight coveted slots.

On the left side, there is Patrick Marleau, James van Riemsdyk, Leo Komarov, Zach Hyman, Matt Martin, Josh Leivo and maybe even Kerby Rychel. On the right side, there is Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen and Nikita Soshnikov.

Of that group, only Kapanen, Soshnikov and Rychel remain waiver exempt, meaning that they wouldn’t need to clear waivers to be sent back to the AHL Marlies. That might make them the easiest decisions, but coach Mike Babcock seemed confident the Leafs will get it right.

“The right people always end up on the team,” Babcock said Thursday. “Sometimes they don’t end up on the team right away.”

Even among those who do make the cut, there may be some uncomfortable decisions to make on the depth chart. Komarov, for instance, could begin the season in a fourth-line role - which helps highlight the overall strength of the forward corps. This is a problem the Leafs of the past decade would have loved to have.

Eyes will also be fixed on where Marleau starts. Friday marked not only Marleau’s 38th birthday, but also his first NHL practice in any sweater other than the Sharks. He was skating with Frederick Gauthier and Komarov in Niagara Falls, but Babcock said Thursday he told Marleau he had not decided which centre to pair him with: Auston Matthews, Nazem Kadri or Tyler Bozak. Kadri may be the best bet.

WINNIPEG: Can Kyle Connor steal a job?

For years, Jets fans not-so-patiently held their breath about Mark Scheifele, wondering when (or if) the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 draft would become an impact NHL player. They watched as other players, particularly a few selected below Scheifele, made an immediate dent in the league.

There hasn’t been nearly the same consternation or worry about 2015 No. 17 overall pick Kyle Connor. He broke camp with the Jets last year, played 20 games, and was sent back to the AHL’s Moose with five points and a quarter season of NHL pay in his pocket.

But it was this season – his third after being drafted – where Scheifele completed the jump to the NHL. He played 63 games in 2013-14 and collected 34 points. It has been a steady progression since then: 34, 49, 61, then a career-best 82 points last year, good for seventh in the league.

Connor, now 20, seems poised to make the same jump. The big question is whether Connor can bump a veteran like Mathieu Perreault out of the second-line left wing slot to earn significant minutes. If so, some see Connor as a Calder Trophy candidate – something Scheifele wasn’t in 2013-14.

Connor netted 25 goals and 19 assists for 44 points in 52 games with the Moose last year. He will look to make some noise alongside another top-end prospect in Jack Roslovic, who collected 48 points in 65 games with the Moose.

EDMONTON: Will Todd McLellan keep Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on separate lines? Who will take the minutes of the injured Andrej Sekera? Is Jesse Puljujarvi ready to make the jump?

For McLellan and the Oilers, there is almost no wrong answer: Split up McDavid and Draisaitl to create a hard-to-match, two-pronged attack? Or put the $168- million combo on the same line to terrorize the rest of the Western Conference?

Last season, McLellan tried his best to keep McDavid and Draisaitl separated, but it didn’t always work. They were, after all, the highest-scoring tandem in the NHL with a combined 59 goals and 118 assists. It’s hard to argue against success.

“I just kept coming back to them,” McLellan said then.

McLellan will try his best again this season – at least to start. He confirmed this week that McDavid and Draisaitl will begin camp on separate lines. We’ll see how long that lasts.

A lot depends on how the Oilers shape up on right wing, with McLellan calling it the team’s “wild card” position. If Ryan Strome can play alongside McDavid, and Jesse Puljujarvi is ready to make the jump, and Anton Slepyshev can pull his weight, then keeping Draisaitl and McDavid separate leaves McLellan with the ultimate trump card to play.

The Oilers will also look to see which defenceman fills the void created by Sekera’s absence. Sekera will be out “quite a ways into the season,” McLellan said, and being without him into 2018 isn’t out of the question. Sekera underwent knee surgery on May 18 and his timeline was six-to-nine months.

That would seemingly mean a big opportunity for Darnell Nurse to grab a potential role in the top four. Newcomer Yohann Auvitu is a decent shot to break camp with the Oilers next month, but team brass is interested to see the steps taken by Caleb Jones and Ethan Bear.

CALGARY: Will the blueline deliver on the hype? Is Spencer Foo a shoo-in for the opening-night roster?

Few teams had a bigger summer than the Calgary Flames, with GM Brad Treliving assembling what many believe is the best top-to-bottom defence corps in hockey. The Flames traded for Travis Hamonic and re-signed Michael Stone, throwing those two in the mix with Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton.

The hype machine has been churning, but the big question everyone wants to know is how it all comes together. Coach Glen Gulutzan will have to play amateur chemist, attempting to find the best fits, with a few drastically different playing styles.

“You can’t just look at it on paper and say it’s going to happen,” captain Mark Giordano told reporters Thursday.

An early best guess is that Giordano will be paired with Hamilton, Hamonic will skate alongside Brodie, and Stone will play with whoever slots onto that third pair among Brett Kulak, Matt Bartkowski and Tyler Wotherspoon.

The hope is that those three pairs will provide ample support for newcomers Mike Smith and Eddie Lack in net, after Treliving totally revamped the position that was easily the Flames’ biggest need.

With that accomplished, maybe, just maybe, goaltending will no longer be Calgary’s looming question mark.

Plenty of focus will also be on prized free agent catch Spencer Foo, who bypassed his hometown Oilers to sign with the archrival Flames. Foo, 23, netted 62 points in 38 games with Union College last year and also received offers from Vegas and Detroit, among others.

VANCOUVER: Will Brock Boeser establish himself as likely Calder Trophy candidate? Will Jake Virtanen work his way back into the mix under Travis Green?

With the rebuilding Canucks inking veterans Thomas Vanek, Sam Gagner, Alex Burmistrov, Michael Del Zotto and Patrick Wiercioch to contracts over the summer, there doesn’t appear to be much of an opportunity for prospects to step up and win jobs.

One player who seemingly has one locked down is Brock Boeser, who has become an early favourite for the Calder Trophy. Boeser, 20, was the one bright spot in an otherwise abysmal end to last season when he collected four goals in his first nine NHL games after turning pro from the University of North Dakota.

Considering the playmaking ability inside Vancouver’s top two lines, it isn’t a stretch to imagine Boeser making a splash as one of the NHL’s top rookies this season, even on a team many expect won’t be competing for a playoff spot.

What the Canucks don’t want to do is rush Boeser, if by chance he shows in training camp that he isn’t ready. That’s what happened with Virtanen, the big-bodied sixth overall pick in 2014 who stepped into the NHL in 2015 as a 19-year-old. He played 55 games that rookie season, but lasted just 10 with the Canucks last year before finishing out the year with new Canucks coach Travis Green in Utica.

Virtanen says he wants to become an impact player again and Green might just be the coach to pull that out of him. Training camp will offer a pretty good indication as to whether it’s time to pull the plug on the Virtanen experiment.

