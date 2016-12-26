BURNLEY, England — Deadly at home but dreadful away, Burnley clinched its sixth English Premier League win of the season at Turf Moor by beating Middlesbrough 1-0 on Monday.

From Tom Heaton's long free kick, substitute Sam Vokes' flick was met by a powerful volley from Andre Gray, which squirmed away from Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes and over the line.

Grey had not scored since netting against Liverpool in August, after which the striker's anti-gay posts on Twitter back in 2012 saw the English Football Association hand him a four-game ban. Gray apologized for the posts.

Burnley has earned 19 of its 20 points at Turf Moor. Only Chelsea and Tottenham have more home wins this season.

Referee Craig Pawson issued 11 yellow cards — six for Burnley.

Burnley leapfrogged Middlesbrough to 14th.