BURNLEY, England — Burnley condemned Leicester to a third successive Premier League loss on Tuesday, beating the ailing champions 1-0 through Sam Vokes' late goal.

Vokes struck from close range in the 87th minute to secure Burnley's seventh successive win at Turf Moor in all competitions and fifth in the league. Replays suggested Vokes could have controlled the ball with his arm before shooting.

Leicester is two points above the relegation zone in the league it won so unexpectedly last season. Burnley is eight points better off in ninth place.