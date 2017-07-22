INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Busch won the pole position Saturday as he chases an unprecedented third consecutive NASCAR Brickyard 400 victory Sunday.

Busch earned the top qualifying spot on his final lap with a speed of 187.301 mph on the 2.5-mile oval. Kevin Harvick was second at 186.332, and Jamie McMurray qualified third.

It's the second consecutive year Busch has claimed the Indianapolis pole. The only other Cup drivers with back-to-back pole wins at the Brickyard are Jeff Gordon in 1995 and 1996 and Ernie Irvan in 1997 and 1998.

Busch is trying to become the second driver to win three consecutive races at Indy. Former Formula One star Michael Schumacher won the U.S. Grand Prix four times in a row, all on the road course.

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org