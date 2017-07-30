LONG POND, Pa. — Kyle Busch won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway, one of only two tracks where he's never won.

Martin Truex Jr. joins Busch on the front row, an intriguing start to the race after the two wrecked last week in the Brickyard 400. Busch and Truex crashed while racing for the lead, which led to an altercation between crew members . Joe Gibbs Racing suspended two members of Truex's Furniture Row Racing team for three races each. JGR provides the pit crew for FRR as part of a technical alliance, giving them the authority to suspend members of a competing driver's team.

Busch and Truex will have only one pit stall in between them at Pocono.

NASCAR held race day qualifying for the first time this season. Cup race qualifying is usually run on Friday for a Sunday race. Pocono had no Cup cars on the track Friday.

The drivers will get ready to race about two hours after qualifying ended.

NASCAR will try the two-day show again next week at Watkins Glen and Oct. 29 at Martinsville.

