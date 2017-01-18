The wait is over for Tim Raines, and he's going to Cooperstown alongside Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez.

Let's take a deeper look at some of the impressive numbers from the Class of 2017.

Tim Raines

Montreal Expos and Canadian baseball fans alike have been wishing for a Tim Raines induction for a decade now. With 86 per cent of vote in 2017, their wish has been granted.

This was the 10th and final year of eligibility for the 57-year-old. He reached 69.8 per cent of the vote last year.

Known for his tremendous running ability and high batting average at the plate, Raines will join the likes of Gary Carter, Andre Dawson, Tony Perez, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez as well as managers Dick Williams and Frank Robinson as the only Expos to be enshrined in Cooperstown. Catcher Carter and outfielder Dawson are the only players in the Hall of Fame wearing Expo colours.

Raines' Career Stats Games Average Hits Home Runs RBIs Stolen Bases OBP 2502 (23 years) .294 2,605 170 980 808 .385

By The Numbers

5 - Raines is fifth all-time in stolen bases with 808 - 635 with the Expos - over his 23-year career. Only Rickey Henderson (1,406), Lou Brock (938), Billy Hamilton (914) and Ty Cobb (897) are ahead of Raines in this category and all four are already in the Hall of Fame. Raines also put up 50 extra-base hits and 50 stolen bases five times in his career, tied for the second-most in MLB history.

84.7 - The Sanford, Florida native has the second best stolen base percentage in the history of baseball, swiping the bag safely 84.7 per cent of the time. Only Carlos Beltran has a better percentage (86.4 per cent). Henderson, the all-time stolen base leader, would have to steal another 448 consecutive bases to reach the same percentage as Raines.

6 - Raines stole at least 70 bases over six consecutive seasons from 1981 to 1986, the only player to accomplish the feat in MLB history. In fact, no other player has had a streak longer than four consecutive campaigns with 70 or more stolen bases.

65 - From 1981 to 1995, Raines was one of the most valuable players in baseball, trailing only Henderson, Cal Ripken Jr., Wade Boggs and Barry Bonds in Wins above Replacement with a 65 rating over that stretch.

7 - Raines was a seven-time All-Star, reaching the Mid-Summer Classic every year from 1981 to 1987, all with the Expos. He won the All-Star MVP in 1987.

2 - Later in his career, Raines won a pair of World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996 and 1998.

20 - Raines is one of just 20 players who have played in four decades since 1950.

1 - Raines captured one Sliver Slugger award (1986) and one NL batting champion award (1986) in his career.

35,736,754 - Raines made $35,736,754 over his entire career, according to BaseballReference.com.

Jeff Bagwell

This was the seventh year of eligibility for Houston Astros legend Jeff Bagwell. He came close last year as his name was on 71.6 per cent of ballots, and broke through with a ballot-leading 86.2 per cent to gain election.

Looking at his numbers, it's hard to imagine how it took this long for the career Astro to reach the Hall.

Bagwell will join second baseman Craig Biggio as the only players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as Astros.

Bagwell's Career Stats Games Average Home Runs RBIs OBP SLG 2,150 (15 seasons) .297 449 1529 0.408 0.540

By The Numbers

1 - Bagwell put up one MVP season over his 15-year career, winning the National League award in 1994. He hit .368 with 39 home runs and 116 RBIs in just 100 games that season. Bagwell also won the Rookie of the Year award in 1991 and was a part of the Astros' World Series winning squad in 2005, the final season of his career.

5 - During Bagwell's career from 1991 to 2005, only four sluggers (Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Rafael Palmeiro and Ken Griffey Jr.) hit more than his 449 home runs.

7 - The Boston native had seven seasons in which he hit 30 homers and walked 100 times.

2 - Bagwell and Bonds are the only players to hit 40 home runs and steal 30 bases in multiple seasons.

6 - Bagwell hit .300 or better six times in his career.

2,029 - The 48-year-old played 2,029 career games with Biggio, the most games any two players have played together in MLB history.

128,134,019 - Biggio made $128,134,019 over his career, according to BaseballReference.com.

Ivan Rodriguez

In his very first year of eligibility, the catcher better known as "Pudge" is heading to the Hall of Fame.

It's been just six years since the 45-year-old Rodriguez departed Major League Baseball for good. He becomes just the second catcher in history (joining Johnny Bench) to be voted into the Hall on their first try.

The native of Puerto Rico dealt with some controversy in his career when he was accused of using steroids in Jose Canseco's 2005 book dubbed "Juice." Rodriguez denied the claims which have not been proven as truth.

Another legendary catcher Mike Piazza of the New York Mets also dealt with unproven steroid accusations over his career, but wasn't inducted until his fourth year of eligibility in 2016.

Rodriguez vs. Piazza Games Average Home Runs RBIs OBP SLG Ivan Rodriguez 2543 (21 seasons) .296 311 1332 .334 .464 Mike Piazza 1912 (16 years) .308 427 1335 .377 .545

By The Numbers

13 - Rodríguez won 13 Gold Glove awards, the most of any catcher.

2,844 - Rodríguez recorded 2,844 hits, the most hits by any player whose primary position was catcher.

14 - Rodríguez appeared in 14 All-Star games in his career.

2,427 - Rodriguez's 2,427 games behind the plate is the most by any player in MLB history.

2,375 - Rodriguez has produced the most runs (runs + RBI - HR) out of any catcher in MLB history with 2,375.

1 - Rodriguez captured his first and only World Series in 2003, the only season he played with the Florida Marlins. Pudge also won the American League MVP award in 1999 with the Texas Rangers.

122,573,932 - He made $122,573,932 over his 21 career, according to BaseballReference.com.

Stats courtesy of TSN's Kevin Gibson