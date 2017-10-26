Joe Girardi's time as manager of the New York Yankees has come to an end as the team decided on Thursday not to bring the 53-year-old back for an 11th season in the Big Apple.

When the Pinstripers hired the native of Peoria, Illinois back in 2008, Girardi only had one season as a manager under his belt, leading the Florida Marlins to a 78-84 record and winning a National League Manager of the Year award in 2006.

Girardi had big shoes to fill as he was replacing Hall of Famer Joe Torre, who won four championships over a 12-year stretch and was second on the Yankees all-time win list for managers. However, Girardi had a good rapport with the Yankee fan base after winning three World Series titles in the 1990s ('96, '98, '99) as a catcher.

After posting a solid record of 89-73 in his first season, Girardi led the Yanks to their best campaign since 1998, putting up an impressive 103 victories in 2009. They capped it off with their 27th World Series championship in team history, beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. After that season, Girardi changed his jersey number from No. 27 to No. 28, as a reminder of the organization's next goal. With a ring in just his second year, the future looked bright for Girardi and the Yankees with the hope that many more titles would be in store.

However, a Torre-like dynasty did not end up being the case.

The Yankees posted a .500-plus record in each of Girardi's next eight years, making the playoffs in five of those seasons, but were unable to qualify for another World Series. Girardi's jersey number stayed at 28.

Girardi's Seasonal Records

2008 - 89-73

2009 - 103-59 (World Series)

2010 - 95-67 (Lost ALCS 4-2)

2011 - 97-65 (Lost ALDS 3-2)

2012 - 95-67 (Lost ALCS 4-0)

2013 - 85-77

2014 - 84-78

2015 - 87-75 (Lost ALWC)

2016 - 84-78

2017 - 91-71 (Lost ALCS 4-3)



Total - 910-710 (.562)

Yankees All-time Managers

Joe McCarthy (1931-1946) - 1460-867

Joe Torre (1996-2007) - 1173-767

Casey Stengel (1949-1960) - 1149-696

Miller Huggins (1918-1929) - 1067-719

Ralph Houk (1961-1973) - 944-806

Joe Girardi (2008-2017) - 910-710

Ejections (via retrosheet)

2006 - 2

2008 - 2

2009 - 4

2010 - 3

2011 - 3

2012 - 5

2013 - 2

2014 - 4

2015 - 4

2016 - 3

2017 - 5

Total Ejections - 37

Interestingly, the Yankees are departing with Girardi after their best season since 2012. Maybe the reason for the breakup was the fact Girardi's four-year contract had expired and the team just wanted a change of direction, or, maybe the two sides no longer saw eye-to-eye after 10 years together.

At the end of the day, replacing Girardi on the bench will not be an easy task for the Yankees.