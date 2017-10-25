The Houston Astros trail the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 in the World Series, but will deploy their top weapon, Justin Verlander, Wednesday night in hopes of evening the series.

Verlander has been dominant since the Astros acquired him from the Detroit Tigers late in the season in exchange for prospects Daz Cameron, Franklin Perez, and Jake Rogers. The 34-year-old was in the midst of an impressive season at the time of acquisition, but even the Astros likely weren’t expecting him to be this good.

Verlander’s regular season run in Houston was one to remember – he went 5-0 with a 1.06 earned-run average and 43 strikeouts in 34 innings – but it’s his performance in the postseason thus far that’s made him worth the price the Astros paid.

Verlander takes the bump tonight sporting a 4-0 record in three starts (four appearances), with a sterling 1.46 earned-run average and 24 strikeouts in 24.2 innings this postseason.

His October performance is a continuation of a lights-out run in playoff baseball that has stretched as far back as 2012. Verlander’s three starts this postseason are the latest in a string of 11 that has him ranked first in ERA (1.61) and opponent’s batting average (.173) and second in WHIP (0.79) among qualified starters during that span.

All of this is coming off a horrible start to Verlander’s postseason career. The 2004 first-rounder sported a 5.57 earned-run average through his first eight playoff starts, all with the Tigers. Whatever he did between the 2011 and 2012 postseasons, it worked, and the Astros are now reaping the benefits.