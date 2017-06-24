Byron wins in Iowa for first Xfinity victory

NEWTON, Iowa — Rookie William Byron grabbed the lead with just over 20 laps and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for his first series victory.

A seven-time winner last year in the Truck Series, Byron broke through just a week after an agonizingly close defeat to Monster Energy Cup star Denny Hamlin at Michigan.

The 19-year-old Byron drives the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

Ryan Sieg was second in the stand-alone race with no Cup regulars in the field.

Tyler Reddick was third, followed by Ross Chastain and Dakoda Armstrong.

Christopher Bell led 152 laps in just his second career start in the series before a late wreck cost relegated him to 16th. He led a race-high 99 laps in the Truck race Friday night.